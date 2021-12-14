Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Omicron Covid-19 variant in India: The man, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2.

Omicron Covid-19 Variant In India: Delhi's First Patient Discharged From Hospital
Delhi's first Omicron Covid-19 case has been discharged from hospital.(File photo-Representational image) | AP/PTI

2021-12-14T11:58:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 11:58 am

Delhi's first patient of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a 37-year-old man, has been discharged from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

The man, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.

The LNJP hospital has been designated for treating patients infected with the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

A 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa has also tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient in the national capital to get infected with the new variant of the coronavirus.

