Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Omicron Covid-19: Karnataka Registers Five More Cases; Toll Reaches 19

Omicron Covid-19 cases have been registered in Karnataka’s Dharwad, Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, Udupi and Mangaluru.

Karnataka registers five more Omicron Covid-19 cases.(File photo-Representational image)

2021-12-20T12:34:19+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 12:34 pm

Five more cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus were found in Karnataka taking the total to 19.

According to Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the five cases were detected on Sunday in Dharwad, Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, Udupi and Mangaluru.

He said a 54-year old man from Dharwad, a 20-year old woman from Bhadravathi, a 82-year old man and a 73-year old woman from Udupi, and a 19-year old woman from Mangaluru contracted the Omicron variant.

All the infected people have been inoculated with both the doses of Covishield vaccine. Their travel history and contacts with international travellers are being ascertained.

None of them has any Covid-19 symptoms and were healthy, the department said.

The person isolated in Bhadravathi was in contact with 218 people and all of them underwent tests. Out of them, 26 have tested positive. Their samples have been sent for further probe, the department added.

Further, 18 people who were the primary and secondary contacts of the 19-year old student in Mangaluru were found Covid-19 infected.

