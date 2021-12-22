Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Omicron Covid-19: Genome Sequencing Of All Cases Starts In Delhi For Variant Detection

The Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain 400 to 500 samples can be identified in the government run facilities daily in the national capital.

Omicron Covid-19: Genome Sequencing Of All Cases Starts In Delhi For Variant Detection
Omicron Covid-19 genome sequencing begins in Delhi.(File photo-Representational image)

Omicron Covid-19: Genome Sequencing Of All Cases Starts In Delhi For Variant Detection
2021-12-22T14:03:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 2:03 pm

Genome sequencing of samples of all Covid-19 infected people in Delhi began Wednesday to ascertain if the new Omicron variant has spread in the community, city Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The national capital is recording around 100-125 cases a day, while it has the capacity of genome sequencing of 400-500 samples daily.

"The Delhi government-run labs at the Lok Nayak Hospital and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences can sequence 100 samples each day. Two Centre-run labs in Delhi can sequence 200-300 samples a day. So, 400-500 samples can be analysed in a day,” Jain said.

"Around 100 to 125 new cases are emerging every day.... Samples of all Covid-19 patients will be sequenced from Wednesday. Through this, we will be able to ascertain the number of cases from the society. Till now, the maximum number of (Omicron) cases have come from foreign countries (sic)," he told reporters.

Jain had said Tuesday that three Omicron patients in Delhi had no travel history.

The total number of Omicron cases in the national capital mounted to 54, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Following a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that samples of all Covid-positive patients would be sent for genome sequencing.

Minister Jain said the government will take steps to prevent crowding during Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations.

PTI Satyendar Jain Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi Omicron Delhi Omicron variant Covid 19 Genome Sequencing Lab COVID-19 COVID- 19 India National
