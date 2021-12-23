Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Omicron Cases In India At 236, Active Covid-19 Cases At 78,291

Omicron Update India: Maharashtra has recorded the maximum 65 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21 and Kerala 15.

Omicron Cases In India At 236, Active Covid-19 Cases At 78,291
Representataional Image | PTI

Omicron Cases In India At 236, Active Covid-19 Cases At 78,291
2021-12-23T10:54:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 10:54 am

India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. 

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum 65 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21 and Kerala 15.

The ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 7,495 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,47,65,976, while the active cases increased to 78,291. 

The death toll has climbed to 4,78,759 with 434 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 56 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

An increase of 101 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

