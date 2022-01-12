Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Omicron And Children: Is Vaccinating Adults Key To Keeping Kids Kids Safe?

With a spike in Omicron cases, more and more children, especially ones in the unvaccinated age group and those with comorbidities, are getting hospitalised.

Omicron And Children: Is Vaccinating Adults Key To Keeping Kids Kids Safe?
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine dose to a student at a school in Mumbai on January 4, 2022 | Dinesh Parab/Outlook

Trending

Omicron And Children: Is Vaccinating Adults Key To Keeping Kids Kids Safe?
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T15:53:56+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 3:53 pm

While cases of severe disease and hospitalisation due to Omicron have been repeatedly been fewer, a worrying trend of children testing positive for Covid-19 has caused concern among parents and researchers.

Numbers of children getting hospitalised due to Covid-19 have been reported from across states in the US which saw a massive spike in numbers of unvaccinated children needing hospitalisation after testing positive for Covid-19. In the US, children under five are the only age group left to get vaccinated. The rise in the number of hospitalised kids has been attributed to the spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19. Between mid-December to January, official data in the US suggests that the rate of hospitalisation among the youngest kids surged from 2.5 per 100,000 to over 4 in 100,000 children.

Is Omicron affecting children in India too?

The Omicron variant has spread rapidly across India, even as rates of hospitalisation and disease remain low. According to reports, however, unvaccinated children with comorbidities might be at a higher risk from Omicron than vaccinated adults other unvaccinated children. According to the Indian Paediatric Society, at least 31 children with comorbidities who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been hospitalised in Delhi. Out of these, eight children have reported seizures and low blood pressure while all the others have comorbidities.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

(A health worker injects a Covid-19 vaccine to a girl in Mumbai | Credit: Dinesh Parab/Outlook)

All children are below 15 years of age, India Today reported. India started its vaccination drive for children between ages 15-18 years on January 3. Children younger than that are not yet eligible for vaccines in India. Among the 31 children, two are infants less than two-year-old. A senior doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Dhiren Ghupta was quoted by the media on Sunday as claiming that children under two years age group were at a higher risk of infection by Omicron.

What are symptoms that a child has Covid-19?

According to doctors, the most common symptoms among 11-18-year-old Covid-19 patients include high-grade fever, headache, sore throat, dry cough or runny nose. While a number of Omicron patients have reported no loss of smell or taste, it is usually an associated symptom of former Covid-19 variants.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious-disease expert in the US, had earlier said that Omicron appears to cause less-severe disease across the board, but that the sheer number of infections because of its extreme contagiousness will mean that many more children will get infected, and a certain share of them will wind up in the hospital.

Fauci also said many children hospitalized with Covid-19 have other health conditions that make them more susceptible to complications from the virus. That includes obesity, diabetes and lung disease.

In India, doctors treating children in Covid-19 wards in both India and US have also said that there is no need to panic while maintaining that symptoms from Omicron are not as several previous variants like Delta.

(Image credit: PTI)

How to protect children from Covid-19

Despite the now established failure in Covid-19 vaccines efficacy in defending against infection from newer variants, experts agree that vaccinating everyone was the only way to build a safety net around children below the eligible vaccination age or in countries with poor access to vaccines.

After a five-fold increase in children's hospitalisation in New York City, the acting commissioner of the New York State Department of Health Mary T. Bassett stressed the need to up vaccinations for children, especially in the five-11 age group. Doctors have also encouraged full vaccinations and booster doses for adults and young adults.

In the US, Dr Fauci has emphasized that one of the best ways to protect the youngest children is to vaccinate everyone else. While vaccinations may not be able to provide protection against infection, experts agree that vaccinations may play an important role in building immunity against severe disease and hospitalisation.

Surrounding children with vaccinated adults might be one way to keep them from contracting the virus.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk COVID-19 Full Vaccination Children Children & The Pandemic National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Congress, SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2022

Congress, SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2022

NEWSFLASH | Army Chief MM Naravane Speaks On Chinese Situation And Nagaland Firing

From Sages To Politicians, Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

Covid-19 Cases Coming Down: Mumbai Mayor Asks Citizens To Get Vaccinated

Haridwar Hate Speech: SC Seeks Centre's Response In 'Dharam Sansad' Case

Omicron May Replace Delta As Most Dominant Covid-19 Strain: Why It Matters

Covid Tally: India Logs 1.9 Lakh Fresh Infections, Active Cases Highest In 211 Days

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from India

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Dharam Sansad Row | What Is Hate Speech And What Do Indian Laws Say About It?

Dharam Sansad Row | What Is Hate Speech And What Do Indian Laws Say About It?

Shaastra 2022 To Showcase Virtual Rendering Of IIT Madras On Futuristic Martian Landscape

Shaastra 2022 To Showcase Virtual Rendering Of IIT Madras On Futuristic Martian Landscape

Read More from Outlook

From Sages To Politicians Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

From Sages To Politicians Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

Asad Ashraf / Can cash-strapped governments like Madhya Pradesh afford expensive concrete symbols? Why do Indian politicians make such a great deal out of erecting statues?

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Advertisement