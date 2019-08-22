﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Oil Companies Stop Fuel Supply To Air India At Six Airports Due To Non-payment Of Dues

Oil Companies Stop Fuel Supply To Air India At Six Airports Due To Non-payment Of Dues

The airports where the fuel supply was stopped by the state-owned OMCs at around 4 pm are Cochin, Visakhapatnam, Mohali, Ranchi, Pune and Mohali, another official of the national carrier said.

PTI 22 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Oil Companies Stop Fuel Supply To Air India At Six Airports Due To Non-payment Of Dues
Representational Image
Oil Companies Stop Fuel Supply To Air India At Six Airports Due To Non-payment Of Dues
outlookindia.com
2019-08-22T20:30:46+0530

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday afternoon stopped the supply of fuel to Air India at six airports due to non-payment of dues, said a senior airline official.

However, he said the flight operations of the airline are currently normal and unaffected.

The airports where the fuel supply was stopped by the state-owned OMCs at around 4 pm are Cochin, Visakhapatnam, Mohali, Ranchi, Pune and Mohali, another official of the national carrier said.

Air India spokesperson said,"In the absence of equity support Air India cannot handle the huge debt service liabilities."

"Our financial performance, however, this fiscal is very good and we are moving towards a healthy operating profit. The airline despite its legacy issues is performing very well," he added.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI New Delhi Air India Business
Next Story : ISRO Releases First Image Of Moon Captured By Chandrayaan-2
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters