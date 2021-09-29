Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Odisha Police To Seek Interpol's Aid In Solving DRDO Espionage Case

'We will establish contact with the Interpol to track down the mysterious lady handler who had been eliciting information from the five accused,' said Additional Director General of Odisha Police crime branch, Sanjeev Panda

Odisha Police To Seek Interpol's Aid In Solving DRDO Espionage Case
Representational Image

Odisha Police To Seek Interpol's Aid In Solving DRDO Espionage Case
2021-09-29T16:23:14+05:30
Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 4:23 pm

 In a bid to resolve the ongoing probe on the espionage case at DRDO's Interim Test Range (ITR), the Odisha Police on Tuesday said that it will take the help of Interpol through central agencies to reach the mysterious woman who had allegedly engaged five ITR employees in leaking defence information to a foreign agent.

According to the Additional Director General of Odisha Police crime branch, Sanjeev Panda,   the photograph of the woman operative has been obtained along with her video footage from video calls with the accused persons.

“We will establish contact with the Interpol to track down the mysterious lady handler who had been eliciting information from the five accused," he said.

The probe agency has obtained proof that the mysterious woman had managed to hack the mobile phone of one of the accused for around eight months and kept tab on his activities. She had also managed to steal vital information about the ITR, Chandipur, Panda said.

The Odisha may seek further custody of the five accused persons, who are now in judicial custody, after verification of certain documents, he added.

One of the accused has received Rs 38,000 in two installments from Dubai. “However, we have to establish whether the money came from the bank account of the woman or from someone else," he said.

The woman had used a UK SIM card to contact the five employees of the Defense Research and Development Organisation who were arrested on September 14 and 16 for allegedly passing on vital defense related information to foreign agencies in lieu of money and other promises, including that of marriage.

The woman posing as a resident of Balasore district spoke to the five accused, unknown to each other and stayed connected with them using seven Facebook accounts under different names, besides WhatsApp, Panda had said earlier.

She frequently video-called two of the accused and even gave marriage proposals to them. The woman had also invited one of them to ''her residence'' in Chandipur, he had said on the alleged honey-trap angle to the espionage case.

Meanwhile, the intelligence wing of the Indian Air Force has interrogated the five accused persons during their police remand. Two National Investigating Agency officers had visited the ITR and discussed the issue of security at the DRDO establishment from where major missiles are test fired.

(With PTI Images)

