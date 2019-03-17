Odisha MLA Prakash Chandra Behera Joins BJP

﻿
Behera, who represents Cuttack's Salepur constituency, quit the Congress after serving for 20 years on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 March 2019
File Photo
2019-03-17T13:39:18+0530

After quitting Congress, Odisha MLA Prakash Chandra Behera on Sunday joined the BJP, with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan saying his presence will help the party bring about changes in Odisha under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Joining the BJP during a party press conference in Delhi, he said, "I have faith in Narendra Modi's leadership and the youngsters in my constituency are really impressed with the government's decision of carrying out surgical strikes."

He said he quit the Congress because he was ignored by the party's state leadership.

Pradhan welcomed him into the BJP fold and said his presence will help the party bring about changes in Odisha under the Modi leadership.

(PTI)

