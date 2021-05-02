Odisha Imposes 14-Day Lockdown To Tackle Covid-19 Surge

Amid rising Covid-19 infections, the Odisha government on Sunday imposed a 14-day lockdown, which will be effective from May 5 to May 19.
Prior to Odisha, Delhi, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir also imposed a Covid-induced lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.
The development comes in the backdrop of India recording 3,92,488 fresh coronavirus cases and a record 3,689 deaths during the last 24 hours.
With the new addition, the active cases in the country have crossed the 33-lakh mark.
(With PTI inputs)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Asia's Biggest Pharma Hub At Baddi Plunges Into Crisis As Raw Material Prices Shoot Up
David Warner Sacked As Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain For IPL 2021, Kane Williamson Takes Over
Return Of Ulfa Leader Jibon Moran, The Last Of Paresh Barua’s Closest Aides