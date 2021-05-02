May 02, 2021
Odisha Imposes 14-Day Lockdown To Tackle Covid-19 Surge

The lockdown will be effective from May 5 to May 19.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 May 2021
The Odisha government on Sunday imposed a 14-day lockdown in the state
Representational Image/ PTI File Photo
Amid rising Covid-19 infections, the Odisha government on Sunday imposed a 14-day lockdown, which will be effective from May 5 to May 19.

Prior to Odisha, Delhi, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir also imposed a Covid-induced lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The development comes in the backdrop of India recording 3,92,488 fresh coronavirus cases and a record 3,689 deaths during the last 24 hours.

With the new addition, the active cases in the country have crossed the 33-lakh mark.

(With PTI inputs)

Mamata Banerjee Trails BJP Rival Suvendu Adhikari In Nandigram By 3460 Votes

