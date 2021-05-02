Odisha Imposes 14-Day Lockdown To Tackle Covid-19 Surge

Amid rising Covid-19 infections, the Odisha government on Sunday imposed a 14-day lockdown, which will be effective from May 5 to May 19.

Prior to Odisha, Delhi, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir also imposed a Covid-induced lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The development comes in the backdrop of India recording 3,92,488 fresh coronavirus cases and a record 3,689 deaths during the last 24 hours.

With the new addition, the active cases in the country have crossed the 33-lakh mark.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine