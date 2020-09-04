Odisha Gets Two Citizen-Centric Mobile Apps

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched two citizen-centric mobile phone applications - Ama Sahar and Swacha Sahar Odisha -- on the occasion of Local Self Government Day, as part of the 5T (Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Timeliness leading to Transformation) state’s mandate.

With the launching of mobile apps, the urban local bodies (ULBs) will be able to submit utilisation certificates online which will bring better fiscal management.

The CM also released a Handbook on sanitation, which is a compendium of imported notifications, letters and guidelines.

Patnaik urged all ULBs to work dedicatedly to meet the growing aspirations of the people living in urban areas.

“Women empowerment is one of the success Mantras of our Government. I am happy to note that the sanitation workers and Mission Shakti SHG members have become the warp and weft of the fabric of sanitation solution in the State,” the CM noted.



“We are working towards developing and positioning the Odisha model, a decentralized and low-cost model with community partnership and minus contractors as an International Best Practice,” said Shri G. Mathi Vathanan, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, H&UD Department.

The Chief Minister also dedicated 100 Functional Micro Composite Centres and 50 Functional Material Recovery Facilities in the various urban local bodies of the state. He also laid the foundation stone for establishment of 51 Faecal

Sludge Treatment Plant to ensure larger coverage of this facility across all cities and towns.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine