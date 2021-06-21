Odisha Man Mistakenly Administered Both Doses Of Covid Vaccine On Same Day

In a one-of-a-kind incident, health authorities in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district seem to have made a serious goof up, as a 51-year-old man in the district was administered both the doses of the vaccine within a timespan of 30 minutes.

The incident occurred on Monday, when a man identified as Prasanna Kumar Sahu, visited a temporary vaccination camp at the Satyasai Government High School at Khuntapur for the first dose of the Covid vaccine after registering himself on Saturday.

Soon after the inoculation, the man was resting at in the premises of the camp as per the vaccination protocols. However, while he was under observation, a nurse administered another dose of the vaccine, without being aware that he had just received his first shot.

"I raised an alarm, but by that time, the nurse had already administered the vaccine," Sahu said.

He was then asked to undergo observation for two more hours and was given ORS drink, centre observer Rajendra Behera said, adding that the man was sitting at the vaccination place instead of going to the observation room. "It was by mistake he was administered the second dose," Behera said.

Betanati Community Health Centre in-charge, Dr Sipun Panda told PTI that he was aware about the complaint and an inquiry committee will take up the matter before taking any action against the person responsible.

Dr Panda said there was no such adverse reaction in Sahu's body.

Sahu’s condition was stated to be stable.

(With PTI inputs)

