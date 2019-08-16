﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  NSA Ajit Doval Returns To Delhi After 11 Days In Kashmir Valley

NSA Ajit Doval Returns To Delhi After 11 Days In Kashmir Valley

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Who came to Srinagar on August 6, took charge of security and development-related activities with a special focus on ensuring that there was no loss of life.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
NSA Ajit Doval Returns To Delhi After 11 Days In Kashmir Valley
File Photo
NSA Ajit Doval Returns To Delhi After 11 Days In Kashmir Valley
outlookindia.com
2019-08-16T18:34:33+0530

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday returned to Delhi after spending 11 days in Kashmir Valley to ensure smooth implementation of plans after the withdrawal of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Doval, Who came to Srinagar on August 6, took charge of security and development-related activities with a special focus on ensuring that there was no loss of life, they said.

During his stay, the NSA took a round of Shopian, a district worst hit by terrorism, and met locals and security personnel.

Visuals of Doval having lunch with locals, with closed shops in the backdrop, at an undisclosed locality were circulated in the media. He was heard saying in the video that once the new administration is set up, things will change.

He also addressed personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Army separately, telling them about their successes in disturbed areas and underling their importance in ensuring the safety of the country and citizens.

The officials, while commenting on some adverse news reports about his visit to Shopian, said one cannot take away the credit that he visited the place.

The officials said that the NSA had to ensure that there is no loss of life and damage to properties, as well as to see that the morale of troops on the ground is high, and he has been successful in that.

Doval, during his meetings, conveyed in clear terms that there should be no inconvenience to the people in general public.

During his stay in the city, he also toured downtown areas, including the sensitive Eidgah locality, which is notorious for incidents of stone pelting at security forces.

The NSA also ensured smooth coordination between all arms of security forces in J-K, and gelling them with available intelligence inputs for smooth operations in the hinterland as well as along the line of control.

On August 5, the government announced the decision to abrogate special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, and dividing the state into two Union Territories.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ajit Doval Srinagar Kashmir J&K: Jammu & Kashmir J&K: Article 370 Jammu and kashmir National
Next Story : Durand Cup 2019: Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC Play For Pride In Their Final Match
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters