NSA Ajit Doval Meets J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2019
NSA Ajit Doval with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik.
ANI Photo
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Friday, an official spokesperson said.

The NSA, who has been camping here since Tuesday to take stock of the ground situation in the state, discussed the prevailing scenario with the governor, he said.

They emphasised on the importance of reaching out to people and helping them meet their daily needs, besides ensuring their safety and security, the official said.

Governor Malik also discussed the arrangements made by the administration to facilitate people for observance of Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour and gaiety, he added.

 

(PTI)

