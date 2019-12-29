'NRC Internal Affair Of Indian Government': Bangladesh Border Guards

The process of creation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is India's "internal affair", the Bangladesh Border Guards said on Sunday amid nationwide protests over the controversial project.

Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) DG Major General Shafeenul Islam said, "The NRC is an internal affair of the Indian government."

Underlining that the cooperation between the border guarding forces of the two countries is very good, Islam said, "The BGB will continue to work to prevent illegal crossings into India."

A BGB delegation, led by Islam, is on a bilateral visit to India to hold DG-level border talks with their counterparts, the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina that the NRC would not have an impact on her country.

Earlier this month, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan cancelled their visits to India over the protests over the passage of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

The Bill, which has now become a law, will give citizenship to non-Muslim refugees, belonging to six religions including Hinduism and Buddhism, who come to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs and Momen both cited Bangladesh's domestic issues behind the cancellation of his trip to India.

