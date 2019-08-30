NRC Final List Set To Be Published On August 31

The updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be finally published on Saturday which will seal the fate of more than 41 lakh people in Assam.

The NRC is being updated for the first time after 1951 in the state under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and it has left out more than 41 lakh people of the 3.29 crore applicants so far.

The NRC update is a result of the six-year-long Assam agitation in 1980s to drive out the illegal foreigners from Assam after the indigenous people felt the identity crisis from the large-scale infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh.

The final NRC will feature the names of the individuals who have been living in Assam before March 24 of 1971 or those whose ancestors resided before this cutoff date. This can be proved by submitting the government-issued documents.

Though the government has assured that the ones, who will be left out from the final NRC list, will be given enough chances to prove their citizenship, the people who wait anxiously are worried.

“I have been never worried like this. This is the biggest test of my life. In spite of submitting all the documents, our names are not included in the list. If our names are not featured in the final list, what do we do?” a worried Habibur Rahman told Outlook. Habibur comes from Goroimari village in Kamrup district, more than 66 km from Guwahati.

Habibur Rahman and his wife Aklima Khatun, and their sons Nur Alam and Faridul, are among those 41 lakh people who have been left out and given time to reclaim their citizenship. Their two daughters -- Samira Begum (14) and Shahida Khatun (11) -- however, have been able to make it to the list.

Though the list was supposed to be published on July 31, the Supreme Court extended the time by a month after NRC authorities sought more time, saying floods had hampered the process. The final draft was published on July 30 last year. After that, the NRC authorities carried out re-verification on the documents of those who have been left out.

People like Habibur also had to travel to different places to attend the hearings at different NRC seva kendras. “We have shown all the papers. We have land papers in our father’s name that date back to 1948. What else do they need us to show to prove our citizenship?” Habibur said.

Habibur said that he is afraid of being put in a detention centre if his name does not feature in final NRC.

As of now, there are six detention centres across the state which is home to around 1000 individuals who have been declared illegal citizens by courts. Some of those are Bangladeshi and Myanmarese nationals.

According to a top NRC official, who didn't wish to be named, said that even after the final list is published, people will be given enough opportunities to prove their Indian citizenship.

“Those declared foreigners will first have to approach the Foreigners’ Tribunal. They can then approach the high court or and the Supreme Court,” the official said.

To allay the fears of people, the Ministry of Home Affairs recently said that exclusion [from the list] would not amount to a person being declared a foreigner as that can only be done by a Foreigners’ Tribunal. According to the ministry, those who cannot afford legal services would also be provided legal help by the state government. The MHA, in another statement a few weeks ago, said it will amend the rules to increase the present time-limit of filing of appeals in FTs from 60 days to 120 days regarding exclusion.

The security arrangements too have been made tight. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

The 55 companies of Central forces were withdrawn from Assam just before the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and out of that 51 companies have been sent back to Assam after the request from the state government.