July 20, 2021
Now, Postmen Will Update Mobile Number On Your Aadhaar Card Right At Your Doorstep

Till now, people had to visit designated bank branches or post offices for getting the same updated.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 July 2021, Last Updated at 3:42 pm
Now, updating or linking phone number with Aadhaar card has got easier, especially for those living in remote areas. The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has rolled out a facility wherein local postman will be able link your phone number with Aadhaar, right at one’s doorstep.

You read that right!

Till now, people had to visit designated bank branches or post offices for getting the same updated. However, this move would help all those living in the remote villages where often Aadhaar cards are not linked to phone numbers.

The service will be provided through IPPB bank branch and over 350 plus grameen dak sevaks and postmen across Prayagraj and Kausambhi districts.

IPPB offers Aadhaar services through banking service providers via mobile handsets in post offices and at doorsteps of clients as part of Child Enrolment Lite Client (CELC) services.

 

