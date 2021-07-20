Now, Postmen Will Update Mobile Number On Your Aadhaar Card Right At Your Doorstep

Now, updating or linking phone number with Aadhaar card has got easier, especially for those living in remote areas. The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has rolled out a facility wherein local postman will be able link your phone number with Aadhaar, right at one’s doorstep.

Till now, people had to visit designated bank branches or post offices for getting the same updated. However, this move would help all those living in the remote villages where often Aadhaar cards are not linked to phone numbers.

Now a resident Aadhaar holder can get his mobile number updated in Aadhaar by the postman at his door step.



The service will be provided through IPPB bank branch and over 350 plus grameen dak sevaks and postmen across Prayagraj and Kausambhi districts.

IPPB offers Aadhaar services through banking service providers via mobile handsets in post offices and at doorsteps of clients as part of Child Enrolment Lite Client (CELC) services.

