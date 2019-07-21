WATCH | 'Didn't Become MP To Clean Drains, Toilets': BJP MP Pragya Singh's Shocker In MP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, on Sunday once again shocked everyone, saying she hadn't been elected by the people to "clean drains and toilets".

Singh's comment is being seen by many as a mockery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan, which he had launched in 2014 with much fanfare.

"I have not been elected to clean drains; I have not been elected by people to clean your toilets," she said in a video shared by news agency ANI.

She quickly added, "I will serve the duty I have been entrusted with."

Singh was flanked by party leaders, who applauded after she completed her statement in front of what appeared to be a small gathering inside a room or office.

#WATCH BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur in Sehore: Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge. #MadhyaPradesh

Her remark comes barely a week after MPs were seen taking up the broom and sweeping roads on the premises of Parliament.

Singh is not new to controversies and she had referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse, as a patriot during the campaign trail for the Lok Sabha elections.

Singh is the prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case and is facing trial under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a Mumbai court. She is currently out on bail.