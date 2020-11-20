‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Some Wear Masks’: Delhi Health Minister Spreads Covid-19 Awareness

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday shared posters of superheroes including that of Batman, Superman and Flash donning face masks on his Facebook page to underline the importance of wearing a mask to fight Covid-19.

The caption on one of the posts read, "Heroes wear masks. Put on your mask and save lives. #BeAHero."

"Not all heroes wear capes, some wear masks," another post read.

Photo: Facebook AAP Satyendar Jain

The minister also shared a post on "how not to wear a mask", with pictures of people improperly wearing their masks such as--dangling by an ear, covering just the nose or resting on the lips.

Photo: Facebook AAP Satyendar Jain

The health minister has time and again stressed on the importance of masks in the fight against Covid-19. Recently, he had said that mask is the only vaccine for coronavirus till a vaccine is available. "A mask and a lockdown have same benefits. In fact, a mask is better than a lockdown," Jain had said. The minister had also said that there is no harm in wearing a face mask inside a car and appealed to everyone in the national capital to ensure that they don't step outside their homes without wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, the AAP government on Thursday increased the fine for not wearing masks in public spaces from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. Earlier in the day, Jain said the gradual reduction in the number of new Covid-19 cases was a "clear indicator" that the spread of the virus is decreasing in the national capital. "The positivity rate was 15.26 per cent on November 7. It is less than 11 per cent now. The maximum number of cases (8,593) were reported on November 10. The positivity rate has come down and the number of cases is also reducing gradually. It is a clear indicator that the spread of the virus is decreasing in Delhi," he told reporters.

The national capital reported 7,456 coronavirus cases on Thursday and the positivity rate was 12.09 percent.

