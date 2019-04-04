Not Afraid Of Hollow Threats: NCP On Modi's 'Sleep In Tihar' Comment

﻿
'The prime minister threatened to put opposition leaders in jail during the rally. This means Modi is sensing the BJP's imminent defeat in Lok Sabha polls', NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2019
The NCP Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "its leaders were unable to sleep" jibe.

NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik said the prime minister "threatened to put opposition leaders in jail", but the Sharad Pawar-led party was not afraid of "hollow threats".

Without naming any NCP leader, Modi said at a poll rally at Gondia in eastern Maharashtra Wednesday evening that they "were unable to sleep" these days.

"What's the reason? Because their `sleep' is inside Delhi's Tihar jail. They are afraid that the one who is inside may reveal something. They are worried. And that day is not far when everything will come out in the open," Modi said, without elaborating.

Retorting, Malik said, "The prime minister threatened to put opposition leaders in jail during the rally. This means Modi is sensing the BJP's imminent defeat in Lok Sabha polls."

"We are not afraid of such hollow threats," Malik added.

