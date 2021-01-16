No Word On Indian Scientists, Health Workers: BJP Leaders Take A Dig At Rahul Gandhi

BJP leaders on Saturday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising "doubts" about the government's efforts to launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive but not putting out any word of appreciation and for Indian scientists and health workers on the day of the vaccination drive launch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday while reassuring the nation that emergency use authorisation was granted to two made in India vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and efficacy, and requested people to beware of propaganda and rumours.

BJP I-T department head Amit Malviya tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi raised doubts on govt's effort to roll out Covid vaccine. But on a day when India undertakes the largest vaccine drive, after Modi admin approved two Made in India vaccines, not a single tweet! Not a word of appreciation for Indian scientists and health workers too?"

Rahul Gandhi raised doubts on govt’s effort to roll out Covid vaccine.



But on a day when India undertakes the #LargestVaccineDrive, after Modi admin approved two Made in India vaccines, not a single tweet!



Not a word of appreciation for Indian scientists and health workers too? pic.twitter.com/Jy5IdcVfiC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 16, 2021

He also posted the Congress leader's critical tweets in the past about the Modi government's handling of the pandemic.



On a day of hope for every Indian, all those who spread fake narratives & expressed apprehensions about India's capability to produce the vaccines can now remove their foot from the mouth & vaccinate themselves against self-doubt.#LargestVaccineDrive — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 16, 2021



Targeting critics, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "On a day of hope for every Indian, all those who spread fake narratives & expressed apprehensions about India's capability to produce the vaccines can now remove their foot from the mouth & vaccinate themselves against self-doubt."

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine