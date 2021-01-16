January 16, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  No Word On Indian Scientists, Health Workers: BJP Leaders Take A Dig At Rahul Gandhi

No Word On Indian Scientists, Health Workers: BJP Leaders Take A Dig At Rahul Gandhi

BJP I-T department head Amit Malviya posted the Congress leader's critical tweets in the past about the Modi government's handling of the pandemic.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
No Word On Indian Scientists, Health Workers: BJP Leaders Take A Dig At Rahul Gandhi
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi
PTI Photo/Atul Yadav
No Word On Indian Scientists, Health Workers: BJP Leaders Take A Dig At Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2021-01-16T19:35:28+05:30
Also read

BJP leaders on Saturday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising "doubts" about the government's efforts to launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive but not putting out any word of appreciation and for Indian scientists and health workers on the day of the vaccination drive launch. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday while reassuring the nation that emergency use authorisation was granted to two made in India vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and efficacy, and requested people to beware of propaganda and rumours.

BJP I-T department head Amit Malviya tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi raised doubts on govt's effort to roll out Covid vaccine. But on a day when India undertakes the largest vaccine drive, after Modi admin approved two Made in India vaccines, not a single tweet! Not a word of appreciation for Indian scientists and health workers too?"

He also posted the Congress leader's critical tweets in the past about the Modi government's handling of the pandemic. 
 


Targeting critics, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "On a day of hope for every Indian, all those who spread fake narratives & expressed apprehensions about India's capability to produce the vaccines can now remove their foot from the mouth & vaccinate themselves against self-doubt."

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sebi Bans CNBC Awaaz Anchor Hemant Ghai From Markets, Says He Made Rs 2.95 Cr By 'Front-Running'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Amit Malviya Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi New Delhi AstraZeneca-Oxford covid vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos