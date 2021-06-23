No Vaccine, No Salary: Ujjain Collector Warns Staff

The Ujjain district administration in Madhya Pradesh has issued an order saying government employees will not get their salaries from next month if they are not inoculated.

In a bid to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination against the virus, District Collector Ashish Singh has taken this step.

The order said salaries of government employees will not be disbursed, if they fail to get vaccinated till July 31.

"We are making all possible efforts to achieve the target of cent per cent vaccination in the district. Several steps have been taken in this direction," Singh told PTI on Wednesday while confirming the order.

The salaries of employees for July will be disbursed only after producing the vaccination certificate, a district official said.

The order also said the district treasury officer has been directed to collect vaccination certificates along with the disbursement of salaries for June, and compile the information about the inoculation of government employees against the coronavirus infection.

Heads of various departments in the district were also directed to submit information about vaccination among the daily wage and contractual employees.

As per the order, during the review of deaths of government employees due to Covid in the district, it was found they were not vaccinated.

