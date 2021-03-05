No More RTO Visits: You Can Now Renew Driving License Using Aadhaar Authentication

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has eased the citizens of India with the launch of contactless services linked through Aadhar authentication.

The move will reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them to avail these services in a hassle-free, contactless manner. This will also reduce the footfall in the RTO office, which will further increase the efficiency of the RTO offices as well, the MoRTH stated.

Taking to Twitter, the MoRTH released the notifications and informed that the citizens are no longer required to opt for visits at the regional transport offices (RTOs) to avail various services related to driving, such as vehicle registration, obtaining a learners’ permit, driving license, duplicate license, etc.

"Certain services regarding Driving License and Certificate of Registration have been made completely online. Now, these services can be availed without going to RTO. With Aadhaar authentication, on a voluntary basis, anyone can get the benefit of these contactless services," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Thursday.

Here are the 18 license-related services that can be availed by citizens by undergoing Aadhaar authentication

1. Learner’s License

2. Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required

3. Duplicate Driving License

4. Change of Address in Driving License and Certificate of Registration

5. Issue of International Driving Permit

6. Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License

7. Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle

8. Application for Registration of motor vehicle with a fully built body

9. Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration

10. Application for Grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration

11. Notice of Transfer of Ownership of the motor vehicle

12. Application for Transfer of Ownership of the motor vehicle

13. Intimation of Change of Address in Certificate of Registration

14. Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver training centre.

15. Application for registration of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer

16. Application for assignment of Fresh Registration Mark of the motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer

17. Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement

18. Termination of hire-purchase agreement.

Those individuals who are yet to be assigned their Aadhar card can still avail the benefits of the newly-launched service through the use of Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip.

"Provided that till the time Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits of contactless services shall be given to such individual subject to the production of Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip," mentioned the notification

