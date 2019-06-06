﻿
No Meeting Between PM Narendra Modi And Imran Khan Planned On SCO Sidelines: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on June 13-14.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 June 2019
No bilateral meeting has been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Modi would be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on June 13-14.

MEA spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar told reporters that "to the best of my knowledge, there is no bilateral meeting being planned between our Prime Minister and the Pakistan Prime Minister".

