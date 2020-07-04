July 04, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  No Flights To Kolkata From Delhi, Mumbai, 4 Other Cities From July 6-19

No Flights To Kolkata From Delhi, Mumbai, 4 Other Cities From July 6-19

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

PTI 04 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
No Flights To Kolkata From Delhi, Mumbai, 4 Other Cities From July 6-19
File Photo
No Flights To Kolkata From Delhi, Mumbai, 4 Other Cities From July 6-19
outlookindia.com
2020-07-04T16:25:59+0530

No passenger flights will operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad between July 6 and July 19, the Kolkata airport said on Saturday as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Scheduled international passenger flights are still suspended in India.

"It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi,Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the Kolkata airport said on Twitter on Saturday. 

Next Story >>

The Long Winter: Border Face-off Dashes Hopes Of Tourism In Ladakh

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kolkata Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Aviation National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos