'No Change Of Guard In Punjab': AICC Panel Submits Report To Sonia Gandhi

A three-member AICC panel constituted to end factionalism in Punjab has submitted its report to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. The panel said that majority of the MLAs are with CM Amarinder Singh and there is ‘no need for a change of guard in the state’.

The panel chaired by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and comprising AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP JP Aggarwal has suggested accommodating all sections, castes, and regions in the revamped party unit.

The committee said that there is no groupism in the party and suggested that more representation should be given to Dalit leaders. It recommended that a Dalit leader should be made the deputy CM. It also noted that few MLAs are "unhappy" but not against Amarinder Singh.

Though no major changes have been recommended at the top level, sources said the panel has said that Navjot Singh Sidhu should be "suitably accommodated" in the revamp.

Sources said his name is doing the rounds for elevation as deputy chief minister of Punjab.

The decision will be taken by Gandhi.

The panel earlier held deliberations with a number of leaders from the state ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine