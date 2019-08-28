No Change In Seat-Sharing Formula With BJP For Maharashtra Polls: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray

﻿
During a joint press conference addressed by BJP chief Amit Shah and Thackeray in February this year, the two parties said they would contest 'an equal number of seats' and leave the remaining for other parties in the ruling alliance.

PTI 28 August 2019
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray with his son Aditya Thackeray
2019-08-28T14:58:34+0530

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said there is no change in the seat-sharing formula worked out with the BJP for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In last one month, the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena have inducted nearly 12 senior Congress and NCP leaders, leading to speculations that both the saffron allies may contest the state Assembly polls separately, like in 2014.

When asked about it, Thackeray said the announcement of the political alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena was made ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year in Mumbai itself.

"There is no change in the seat-sharing formula we have worked out since then," he told reporters here in Mumbai.

He was responding to a query on whether the two parties would contest 135 seats each and leave 18 seats for smaller allies during polls for the 288-member state Assembly.

During a joint press conference addressed by BJP chief Amit Shah and Thackeray in February this year, the two parties said they would contest "an equal number of seats" and leave the remaining for other parties in the ruling alliance.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the 2014 state polls separately but later came together to form the government in a post-poll arrangement that year.

