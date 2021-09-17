Nitin Gadkari Says YouTube Pays Him Rs 4 Lakh Monthly Royalty For His Videos

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday claimed that the viewership of his videos has increased on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic and the video sharing social media platform has been paying him Rs 4lakh monthly as royalty.

"I became a chef and started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign universities students, which were uploaded on YouTube,” he said.

"Viewership of my YouTube channel increased and YouTube now pays me Rs 4 lakh per month as royalty," he added.

While reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) in Bharuch, Gadkari further said his ministry has started rating road construction contractors and consultants.

During COVID-19 times, the road transport and highways minister said he did two things.

Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said that in India, those who do good work, don't get appreciation. (With PTI inputs)