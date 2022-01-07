Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation Stone For National Highway Projects Worth Rs 14 Crore In UP

Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday laid the foundation stone of 10 national highway projects for a 336 km stretch over a virtual event.

Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation Stone For National Highway Projects Worth Crores In UP | PTI

2022-01-07T17:41:03+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 5:41 pm

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari unveiled national highway projects worth Rs 14,169 crore in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The road ministry in a statement said that with the development of the Mathura-Hathras-Budaun-Bareilly Highway, connectivity and traffic issues will be resolved at pilgrimage and tourist places.

It further said that with the construction of a bypass connecting Agra Inner Ring Road and Yamuna Expressway, the city of Agra will get rid of traffic jams. The construction of Agra-Jalesar-Etah road will facilitate the traders of brass industry, the statement added.

Gadkari also announced the development of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Braj. This route will be declared as a new national highway and will be included in Bharatmala Project Phase-II, as per the statement.

The minister said that this route will be made like the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg of Ayodhya and will be connected to all the major pilgrimage sites in the vicinity. Apart from Mathura, this route will pass through the border areas of Rajasthan, Haryana, he added.

Overall these projects will facilitate trade and ease of doing business and glass and bangles industry will get special impetus, it said, adding there will be economic development alongwith increase in employment opportunities with the coming of these highway projects.

(With PTI Inputs)

Nitin Gadkari India Uttar Pradesh National Highway Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 BJP National
