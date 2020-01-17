Nirbhaya Case Convicts To Be Hanged On Feb 1 At 6 AM; Fresh Death Warrants Issued

A Delhi court Friday issued fresh death warrants for February 1, 6 am against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The convicts were earlier scheduled to be hanged on January 22.

The development comes after the President of India rejected the mercy plea of one of the convicts and Tihar jail authorities had subsequently sought before a Delhi court issuance of fresh death warrants.

Disappointed with the delay in execution, Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, said: "Everything is happening as per the wishes of the convicts."

The four convicts -- Mukesh (32), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- were to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar Jail, a Delhi court had announced on January 7 while issuing their death warrants.

However, the Delhi government informed the high court during a hearing that the execution of the convicts will not take place on the day as a mercy plea had been filed by Mukesh.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.