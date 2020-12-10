December 10, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Nine Newborns Die At A Hospital In Rajasthan's Kota In A Day

Nine Newborns Die At A Hospital In Rajasthan's Kota In A Day

Health Minister Raghu Sharma orders an inquiry and seeks a report from the hospital.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Nine Newborns Die At A Hospital In Rajasthan's Kota In A Day
Representational Image
Nine Newborns Die At A Hospital In Rajasthan's Kota In A Day
outlookindia.com
2020-12-10T22:10:41+05:30

Nine newborns have died at a state-run hospital in Kota city of Rajasthan within a span of hours, officials said on Thursday.

Five of the babies, who were 1-4 days old, died during Wednesday night and four more on Thursday at the J K Lon Hospital, an official said. The health facility had hit national headlines in December last year over deaths of an unusual number of infants.

As many as 100 infants died at the same hospital in December 2019 and the six additional deaths took place in January 2020.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the hospital.

Earlier, the state government in its report admitted that some of the incubators at the hospital used for newborns were not in proper working condition.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Saying No To Wedding Gifts, A Family In Punjab Requested Guests To Donate Cash For Farmers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Kota, Rajasthan Infant deaths National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos