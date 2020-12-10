Nine Newborns Die At A Hospital In Rajasthan's Kota In A Day

Nine newborns have died at a state-run hospital in Kota city of Rajasthan within a span of hours, officials said on Thursday.
Five of the babies, who were 1-4 days old, died during Wednesday night and four more on Thursday at the J K Lon Hospital, an official said. The health facility had hit national headlines in December last year over deaths of an unusual number of infants.
As many as 100 infants died at the same hospital in December 2019 and the six additional deaths took place in January 2020.
Health Minister Raghu Sharma ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the hospital.
Earlier, the state government in its report admitted that some of the incubators at the hospital used for newborns were not in proper working condition.
With PTI inputs
