Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Nimaben Acharya Becomes First Woman To Be Elected Speaker Of Gujarat Assembly

BJP MLA Nimaben Acharya was elected unopposed for the post of Gujarat Assembly Speaker, after being supported by Opposition Congress.

Nimaben Acharya becomes first woman speaker of Gujarat Assembly.(Image: Twitter)

2021-09-27T14:56:01+05:30
Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 2:56 pm

Nimaben Acharya became the first woman Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Acharya, senior BJP MLA was supported by the opposition Congress following her nomination for the post.

She was elected unopposed as the new Speaker on the first day of the state Assembly's two-day monsoon session which began today.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel proposed her name for the Speaker's post and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani gave consent on behalf of the Congress, which has 65 MLAs in the 182-member House.

"For the first time after the formation of Gujarat in 1960, the state Assembly has a woman Speaker. I congratulate her on behalf of the entire House," Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

Acharya assured the House that she will try to fulfill her new responsibility to the best of her ability.

The Speaker's post fell vacant after Rajendra Trivedi resigned on September 16 and joined the new state cabinet led by CM Bhupendra Patel.

Trivedi is currently holding charge of the revenue as well as the legislative and parliamentary affairs departments in the BJP government. (With PTI inputs)

