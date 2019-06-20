﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  NHRC Flays 'Deplorable' Public Health Infrastructure In Country, Issues Notices To Centre, All States

NHRC Flays 'Deplorable' Public Health Infrastructure In Country, Issues Notices To Centre, All States

The NHRC has issued a notice to the secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, asking for a comprehensive report within four weeks on the observations made by the commission.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 June 2019
NHRC Flays 'Deplorable' Public Health Infrastructure In Country, Issues Notices To Centre, All States
The NHRC has issued notices to Centre and all states over the "deplorable" condition of public health infrastructure in the country
PTI Photo
NHRC Flays 'Deplorable' Public Health Infrastructure In Country, Issues Notices To Centre, All States
outlookindia.com
2019-06-20T21:04:12+0530
Also Read

Expressing serious concern over the "deplorable public health infrastructure" in the country, the NHRC Thursday issued notices to the Centre and all states and Union Territories, underlining loss of lives in various parts of the country in recent times, including of over 100 children in Muzaffarpur.

The National Human Rights Commission has also directed that teams comprising doctors on the panel of the NHRC, along with its officers, will visit hospitals, primary health centres and other health facilities in "vulnerable" states one by one, starting with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab to conduct on-the-spot fact-finding investigation, officials said.

"Expressing serious concern over deplorable public health infrastructure in the country, the National Human Rights Commission has today taken suo motu cognisance of a series of media reports about the loss of precious human lives in various parts of the country in recent times, due to deficiencies and inadequacies in the healthcare system," the rights panel said in a statement.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, asking for a comprehensive report within four weeks on the observations made by the commission.

The rights panel said it has also sent notices to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories to submit their reports within six weeks, giving details of the incidents related to deaths.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi NHRC Health- Medicine- Fitness National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Yuvraj Singh Set For Global T20 League In Canada?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters