Central Vista Avenue Project: Next Republic Day Parade To Be Held On Revamped Rajpath

With the Central Vista project in full swing, Republic Day parade in 2022 will be held on the refurbished Rajpath as the redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue is likely to be completed by this November, official sources told PTI in Friday.

The Central Vista Avenue stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and is considered as India’s power corridor.

The Central Vista project includes the construction of a new Parliament House, Prime Minister’s residence, Vice President’s residence, Central secretariat to house various ministries among other government offices.

The Centre has faced massive flak for funding the project amid the pandemic ravaging the country. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) which is carrying out the project has said that it will cost a whopping Rs 13,450 crore.

Amid these developments, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who reviewed the status of ongoing construction works, said citizens will get an avenue that they will be proud of.

"Reviewed the status of ongoing construction works of Central Vista Avenue project with the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, officials of ministry and CPWD, contractor and architect Bimal Patel. The progress so far is satisfactory and on schedule. Citizens will get an avenue they will be proud of," he tweeted.

An official in the ministry said that the Rajpath redevelopment project includes large scale stonework, construction of underpasses, underground amenities blocks and horticulture work and sufficient space for parking.

"Twelve bridges on artificial ponds are being built. People visiting Rajpath will have an amazing experience. The redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue will be completed by November and the Republic Day parade next year will be held on the newly-developed Rajpath," the official said.

Infrastructure firm Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited has been executing the project as part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new prime minister residence and PMO, and new Vice President Enclave.

