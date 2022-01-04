NEWSFLASH: PM Modi Unveils New Terminal Building Of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport In Agartala

PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala built at a cost of Rs 3,400 crore.

The vehicle of corruption that moved untrammeled in Tripura before has been stopped, said PM Modi during the inauguartion event.

He later added that backwardness was once Tripura's fate but state has now become important trade corridor.

Double engine growth means united effort towards prosperity of which Tripura is example, said PM Naredra Modi.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)