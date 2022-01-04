Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NEWSFLASH: PM Modi Unveils New Terminal Building Of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport In Agartala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala built at a cost of Rs 3,400 crore.

NEWSFLASH: PM Modi Unveils New Terminal Building Of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport In Agartala
PM Narendra Modi | PTI

Trending

NEWSFLASH: PM Modi Unveils New Terminal Building Of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport In Agartala
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T16:21:45+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 4:21 pm

PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala built at a cost of Rs 3,400 crore. 

The vehicle of corruption that moved untrammeled in Tripura before has been stopped, said PM Modi during the inauguartion event.

He later added that backwardness was once Tripura's fate but state has now become important trade corridor.

Double engine growth means united effort towards prosperity of which Tripura is example, said PM Naredra Modi. 

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

PTI Narendra Modi Agartala Tripura Airports PM Modi National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NEET-PG Admission: SC Agrees To List Plea; Hearing Likely Tomorrow

NEET-PG Admission: SC Agrees To List Plea; Hearing Likely Tomorrow

Mumbai Covid-19 | Lockdown Will Be Imposed If Daily Cases Cross 20,000: Mayor

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Engineering Student Sent To 10 Police Custody Till Jan 10

Covid-19: Delhi Logs 5,481 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Reaches 8.37 Per Cent

EAM S Jaishankar Speaks To US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Jamia Millia Islamia University To Allow Employees Vaccinated With Atleast One Covid-19 Dose

Ladakh: Images Of Army Holding Tricolour At Galwan On New Year Released

New Covid-19 Variant 'IHU' More Infectious Than Omicron Discovered In France: What We Know

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Kashmir: Light Snowfall Halts Air Traffic At Srinagar International Airport Amid Tourist Rush

Kashmir: Light Snowfall Halts Air Traffic At Srinagar International Airport Amid Tourist Rush

Special measures needed to contain COVID-19 outbreak in Bengaluru: Karnataka minister

Special measures needed to contain COVID-19 outbreak in Bengaluru: Karnataka minister

Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi’s Silence On China's Bridge Over Pangong Tso In Ladakh Along LAC

Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi’s Silence On China's Bridge Over Pangong Tso In Ladakh Along LAC

Previous NE govts created

Previous NE govts created "hill-valley chasm", BJP a dawn of development: Modi

Read More from Outlook

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Ruchir Joshi / There is going to be no 'pralay' as we have imagined in our conceptions of the apocalypse as a single mythic event.

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Fifer Stuns Proteas

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Fifer Stuns Proteas

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement