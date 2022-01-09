NEWSFLASH | PM Modi To Review Covid-19 Situation, Will Hold Meeting Shortly

Amid a prolific surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with top government officials at 4:30 pm on Sunday, according to sources and reports.

The Prime Minister's meeting comes amid a sharp spike in daily new cases. As of Sunday morning, nearly 1.6 lakh have been reported in the previous 24 hours in India - a massive spike from 27,553 seven days ago. This has been the highest in 224 days.

India logged 552 new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally of such infections to 3,623 across 27 states and UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Out of the total Omicron cases, 1,409 people have migrated or recovered.



