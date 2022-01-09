Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NEWSFLASH | PM Modi To Review Covid-19 Situation, Will Hold Meeting Shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with top officials on Sunday at 4:30 pm amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

NEWSFLASH | PM Modi To Review Covid-19 Situation, Will Hold Meeting Shortly
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | PTI

Trending

NEWSFLASH | PM Modi To Review Covid-19 Situation, Will Hold Meeting Shortly
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T16:14:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 4:14 pm

Amid a prolific surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with top government officials at 4:30 pm on Sunday, according to sources and reports.

The Prime Minister's meeting comes amid a sharp spike in daily new cases. As of Sunday morning, nearly 1.6 lakh have been reported in the previous 24 hours in India - a massive spike from 27,553 seven days ago. This has been the highest in 224 days.

India logged 552 new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally of such infections to 3,623 across 27 states and UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Out of the total Omicron cases, 1,409 people have migrated or recovered.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan


Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi New Delhi Omicron COVID 19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Security Breach | Supreme Court To Hear Plea Tomorrow

PM Modi Security Breach | Supreme Court To Hear Plea Tomorrow

Do Pfizer’s Trial Results Justify Covid-19 Jabs For Kids?

NEET-PG Counselling To Commence From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Recent Incidents Show How India May Be Normalising Hate

Covid-19 India Update: Fresh Cases Touch 1.6 Lakh In 24 Hours. 552 New Omicron Infections

Turban Of Sikh Taxi Driver Knocked Off By Unidentified Man At JFK Airport In USA

NEWSFLASH | PM Modi To Chair Meeting On Covid-19 Situation Today 4:30 PM: Sources

Guru Gobind Singh: Father Of The Khalsa Pant

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

A Looming Lockdown

A Looming Lockdown

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Advertisement

More from India

First Woman To Enter Sabarimala, Dalit Activist Bindu Ammini Continues To Brave Social Backlash

First Woman To Enter Sabarimala, Dalit Activist Bindu Ammini Continues To Brave Social Backlash

PM Security Lapse: Punjab DGP And Ferozepur SSP Removed, New DGP Assumes Charge

PM Security Lapse: Punjab DGP And Ferozepur SSP Removed, New DGP Assumes Charge

Assam CM Hands Out Instructions For Procuring 10 Lakh MT Of Paddy

Assam CM Hands Out Instructions For Procuring 10 Lakh MT Of Paddy

TMC Top Brass Wants To Withhold Political, Religious Meets Following Rise In Covid Cases

TMC Top Brass Wants To Withhold Political, Religious Meets Following Rise In Covid Cases

Read More from Outlook

Will China Invade Taiwan In 2022?

Will China Invade Taiwan In 2022?

Seema Guha / The pattern of flying bombers to intimidate Taiwan has continued through the year. Will China invade Taiwan in 2022?

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Even after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many 'informed' individuals in India continue to deny the virus with unscientific claims and unfounded data. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

Jayanta Oinam / Chasing an improbable target of 388 runs, England reached 270/9 in 102 overs to share the spoils at Sydney Cricket Ground.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement