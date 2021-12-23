Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
NEWSFLASH : PM Modi Criticizes Those Making Jokes On Cows, Buffaloes At Varanasi Rally

Criticizing those who make jokes on cows and buffaloes, PM Modi said that livelihood of crores depend on them.

PM Narendra Modi | PTI

2021-12-23T15:19:00+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 3:19 pm

PM Modi said at the Varanasi rally on Thursday that people who are making jokes on cows, buffaloes forget that livelihood of crores depend on them.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

PTI Narendra Modi Varanasi Uttar Pradesh UP Elections National
