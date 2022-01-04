Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Jharkhand: Maoist Attack On Ex BJP MLA Leaves His Two Bodyguards Dead

Jharkhand: In a brutal attack on former BJP MLA by Maoists in the state’s Singbhum district, the throats of the slain cops were slit. The Maoists also ran away with three AK-47 rifles from the spot.

Jharkhand: Maoist Attack On Ex BJP MLA Leaves His Two Bodyguards Dead
Maoist attack in Jharkhand.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Jharkhand: Maoist Attack On Ex BJP MLA Leaves His Two Bodyguards Dead
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T20:36:53+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 8:36 pm

Former BJP MLA from Manoharpur, Gurucharan Nayak, on Tuesday narrowly escaped a Maoist attack in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district but the red rebels slit the throats of his two policemen bodyguards and snatched three AK-47 rifles before escaping from the spot, a senior officer said.

Chakradharpur Sub-divisional Police Officer Dilip Khalkho said that the attack by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit took place in Jheelruwa village in Goilkera police station area after a football match in which Nayak was the chief guest.

"Soon after the local football match was over, the Maoists, who were in the crowd of football-watchers, suddenly attacked Nayak. He somehow managed to escape with the help of his policemen bodyguards.

"The Maoists, however, slit the throats of his two policemen bodyguards and snatched their AK-47 rifles. They also snatched a similar rifle from another security personnel and fled the spot," the officer said.

More security forces have been sent to the spot which is in a forested area and further details are awaited, he said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Nayak had a similar narrow escape when he was attacked by Maoists in Anandpur police station area in the district in 2012.

Tags

PTI New Delhi Jharkhand Maoists/Naxals Attack BJP BJP MLA National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

World Braille Day: Remembering Helen Keller's Contribution To Linguistic Education

World Braille Day: Remembering Helen Keller's Contribution To Linguistic Education

Alpha To Delta And Now Omicron: A Look At All Covid-19 Variants And Those That Aren't

Newsflash| Covid-19: West Bengal Records Highest Ever Single Day Spike

Himachal: Rohtang Tunnel Remains Shut For Tourists After Heavy Snowfall, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain

Criminal Case To Be Registered Against Channi If Sad-BSP Voted To Power: Badal

Covid-19: Delhi Govt Asks Private Hospitals To Reserve 40 Percent Beds For Covid Patients

Opposition Parties Slam Sidhu Over Poll Promises

As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Mumbai Civic Body Modifies Sealing Rules For Buildings

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from India

'Bulli Bai' App Row: BSP MP Accuses Modi Govt Of Being 'apathetic' Towards Muslim Women

'Bulli Bai' App Row: BSP MP Accuses Modi Govt Of Being 'apathetic' Towards Muslim Women

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Tests Covid-19 Positive

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Tests Covid-19 Positive

Mumbai Reports 10,860 New Covid Cases, 34% Higher Than Monday

Mumbai Reports 10,860 New Covid Cases, 34% Higher Than Monday

Akhilesh Govt Embezzled Welfare Scheme Funds During Its Tenure: Nadda

Akhilesh Govt Embezzled Welfare Scheme Funds During Its Tenure: Nadda

Read More from Outlook

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Seema Guha / The Maldives has witnessed a battle for influence between India and China. For now, India is in the driver’s seat but will that change in future?

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Tuesday, India reached 85/2 after Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul. South Africa were all out for 229.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement