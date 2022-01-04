Covid-19: Delhi Logs 5,481 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Reaches 8.37 Per Cent

Delhi reported 5,481 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of such cases since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 per cent, and three more fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

The national capital had recorded 6,456 fresh Covid-19 cases and 262 fatalities on May 16, while the case positivity rate stood at 10.4 per cent.

Tuesday's positivity rate is the highest since May 17, when it stood at 8.42 per cent.

According to official data, 531 Covid-19 patients are admitted in various hospitals, including 41 who are suspected to have contracted the disease. Fourteen patients are on ventilator support, while 168 patients with moderate symptoms are on oxygen support.

A total of 308 patients are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are without oxygen support.