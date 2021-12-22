NEWSFLASH: Delhi Logs 125 Covid-19 Cases, Highest In 6 Months

Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Amid growing cases of Omicron in India, Delhi logged 125 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Delhi logs 125 Covid-19 cases

2021-12-22T18:06:57+05:30
Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 6:06 pm

Delhi records 125 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, as per fresh data. Zero death were reported while the positivity rate was at 0.20 per cent, authorities said.

As per data shared by the Delhi health department on Wednesday, the total coronavirus cases reported in the city so far increased to 14,42,515. Of these, over 14.16 lakh have recuperated from the disease.

The death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 25,102.

Delhi has recorded four deaths due to Coivd in December so far. Seven deaths were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

The city reported 102 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent and 91 cases on Monday with the same positivity rate. On Sunday, the city logged 107 cases while the positivity rate was 0.17 per cent.

As many as 86 cases were reported on Saturday and 69 on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and 0.12 per cent, respectively.

A total of 63,313 Covid tests, including 56,511 RT-PCR, were conducted in the city on Tuesday, the bulletin stated. There are 624 active cases in the city, up from 557 on Tuesday. 

The number of people in home isolation stands at 289, up from 262 on Tuesday, the health department bulletin stated.


The active case count crossed the 500-mark after over four months on Sunday. The national capital had 513 active cases on August 15. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 184, up from 173 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.


Amid the Omicron scare, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday said all samples that test positive for COVID-19 will now be sent for genome sequencing.


The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority during which the Omicron situation, including its possible effects and steps to deal with it, was discussed, according to the chief minister.


He also urged the Centre to allow the administration of booster shots to the fully vaccinated city residents.


Kejriwal also said the home isolation system will be strengthened in Delhi as according to experts the Omicron variant only causes mild symptoms. He said the government has made adequate arrangements for hospital beds, oxygen, medicines and everything else that may be needed to combat the virus.


"We will not let the people of Delhi face any difficulty in their treatment," he added.


The chief minister held a meeting on November 30 to review preparations to tackle a possible third wave of coronavirus and the spread of the Omicron variant.


It has been assessed that 30,000 Covid beds are ready in Delhi. 


The government will be able to arrange 100 beds per ward on a two-week notice, which will take the total bed capacity in Delhi to over 64,000, according to an official statement.


Additionally, 6,800 ICU beds will also be ready very soon. Medicine stocks are currently being added and home isolation arrangements are being strengthened, the government statement said.

(This is a breaking story. More details to be updated)

