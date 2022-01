NEWSFLASH: Centre Restricts Physical Attendance Of Govt Servants Below Level Of Under Secretary To 50%

Centre on Monday retstricted the physical attendance of govt servants below level of under secretary to 50 per cent, remaining to work from home.

Govt officers/staff will follow staggered timing to avoid overcrowding, Centre directed.

Govt officers or staff residing in Covid containment zones are exempted from coming to office till containment zones are de-notified.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)