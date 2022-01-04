NEWSFLASH | 5,500 New Covid Cases Reported In Delhi On Tuesday: Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that about 5,500 new Covid cases reported in Delhi on Tuesday, positivity rate close to 8.5 per cent
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that about 5,500 new Covid cases reported in Delhi on Tuesday, positivity rate close to 8.5 per cent
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that about 5,500 new Covid cases reported in Delhi on Tuesday, positivity rate close to 8.5 per cent
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns
Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.
Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.
Kundan Kishore / The year 2021 could be termed as the year of initial public offerings (IPOs). On the back of market euphoria, high liquidity and increased retail participation, over 60 mainboard IPOs have raised money from the primary market through IPOs.