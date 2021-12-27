Newsalert: Captain Amarinder Singh Will Contest Punjab Polls Alongside Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Party: Union Minister

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will contest upcoming assembly elections jointly with Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s party, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat announced on Monday.

Singh had recently floated his new party—Punjab Lok Congress after quitting his decades old association with Congress

Earlier, Singh had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

BJP has already announced that it will contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections in alliance with Singh’s party.

(This is a developing story. Further details will be updated.)