Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Newsalert: Captain Amarinder Singh Will Contest Punjab Polls Alongside Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Party: Union Minister

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat made the announcement that Captain Amarinder Singh will contest upcoming Punjab assembly polls alongside Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s party.

Newsalert: Captain Amarinder Singh Will Contest Punjab Polls Alongside Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Party: Union Minister
Captain Amarinder Singh.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

Newsalert: Captain Amarinder Singh Will Contest Punjab Polls Alongside Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Party: Union Minister
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T13:37:01+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 1:37 pm

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will contest upcoming assembly elections jointly with Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s party, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat announced on Monday.

Singh had recently floated his new party—Punjab Lok Congress after quitting his decades old association with Congress

Earlier, Singh had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.
BJP has already announced that it will contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections in alliance with Singh’s party.

(This is a developing story. Further details will be updated.)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Captain Amarinder Singh Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Amit Shah JP Nadda New Delhi Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 BJP Punjab Lok Congress National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Bank Accounts Of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity Frozen Across India: Reports

Bank Accounts Of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity Frozen Across India: Reports

Maharashtra Local Body Elections Postponed Until OBC Reservation Restored

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: 76 SC Lawyers Write To Chief Justice To Take Action

Children's Vaccination | Registration To Begin From Jan 1: How To Register And More

Kalicharan Maharaj, Who Insulted Gandhiji, Should Be Arrested For Treason: NCP's Nawab Malik

Sena Members Seek Suspension Of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Over Behaviour Towards Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray

Congress Loses Main Opposition Status, TMC Gains Big In Meghalaya In 2021

Chandigarh Municipal Polls: AAP Emerges Leading Party; Party’s Damanpreet Singh Defeats BJP Mayor

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Niti Aayog's Health Index: Kerala At Top, Uttar Pradesh At Bottom

Niti Aayog's Health Index: Kerala At Top, Uttar Pradesh At Bottom

Delhi Police Assures HC Of Security To Liquor Vend

Delhi Police Assures HC Of Security To Liquor Vend

Speculations About

Speculations About "Changes" Is Media Creation; BJP Will Face 2023 Polls United: Karnataka CM

Uttar Pradesh Polls: BJP's Brahmin Leaders Hold Discussions With Nadda

Uttar Pradesh Polls: BJP's Brahmin Leaders Hold Discussions With Nadda

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

Omicron | Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Omicron | Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / With 142 infections, Delhi currently has the highest number of Omicron cases in India followed by Maharashtra. It also reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 2 live cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave India Day 1 honours.

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / In Shimla, the Ridge and Mall road saw the tourists rushing from their hotels to experience the snow though a white Christmas had eluded them just 24 hours back.

Advertisement