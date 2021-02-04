Newlywed Couple Ditch Car, Return Home From Wedding Venue On Tractor To Support Farmers

People across India are lending support to the agitating farmers who are protesting against the government’s three farm laws.

In one such gesture, a newlywed Sikh couple in Uttarakhand returned home from the wedding venue on a tractor instead of a car.

According to a report in The Times of India, Sivaljeet Singh and Sandeep Kaur tied the knot on Saturday night in a gurudwara in Bazpir, Udhar Singh Nagar. During the wedding, the couple played songs that supported the farmers’ cause and even their attendees were seen raising pro-farmer slogans. After the wedding was over, the couple ditched their car and instead took a tractor home, in a symbolic gesture.

Not only that, the couple decided to donate the money saved by the families to gurdwaras that are arranging langar for the protesting farmers.

“It’s appalling to see elderly persons, men, women, and kids in dire straits over the last two months. They are protesting not just for themselves. If these draconian laws aren’t repealed, the entire country will bear the brunt. We wanted to extend our support,” the bride Sandeep Kaur told TOI.

In a similar incident in December 2020, a groom from Haryana’s Karnal drove to his wedding venue on a tractor instead of a fancy car in order to support the farmers of his state.

