A university in Andhra Pradesh has instituted an inquiry after a newly-wed couple converted a guesthouse owned by the varsity into a honeymoon cottage. The incident occurred in Kaninada's Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). The move drew widespread flak. Following the incident, the institution's management has set up a committee to prove the incident.

The incident has also riled up the state government which has sought a report on the incident.



The guesthouse was booked by University Women Empowerment Cell director A Swarna Kumari, who herself was an alumnus.



"One of our staffers booked the guesthouse for use by another professor’s student. But the purpose for which it was used was wrong and we have launched an inquiry into it,” JNTU-K Registrar R Srinivasa Rao said.



He said action would be initiated against the guilty after the committee submits its report in a few days.



Students unions raised a protest at JNTU-K after it came to light that the guesthouse was used for a honeymoon by a couple.



The guesthouse was supposed to accommodate only visiting professors and research scholars and not outsiders.



They demanded action against the guilty as it damaged the sanctity of an educational institution.

It is learnt that some university staff members helped in decorating the guesthouse for the occasion and also arranged videography. The couple reportedly shared the video with friends and it also went public.



University officials said all this would be probed and suitable action taken based on the report.



(With inputs from PTI)

