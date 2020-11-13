Bihar's Newly Elected NDA MLAs To Unanimously Choose Nitish As Alliance Leader

A joint meeting of the NDA legislature party will be held on Sunday where Nitish Kumar will be elected as its leader.

This was decided at a meeting of the leaders of the four NDA constituents in Bihar--the JD(U), BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday. "The meeting will start at 12:30 pm on November 15," Nitish Kumar told reporters.

Despite the BJP emerging as the largest party in the ruling alliance with 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U), the top leadership of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emphatically endorsed Nitish Kumar to continue as the chief minister.

He was declared the ruling coalition's chief ministerial candidate much before the election process had started.

