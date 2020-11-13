November 13, 2020
Corona
Bihar's Newly Elected NDA MLAs To Unanimously Choose Nitish As Alliance Leader

The NDA MLAs will meet on November 15

PTI 13 November 2020
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-11-13T14:59:46+05:30

A joint meeting of the NDA legislature party will be held on Sunday where Nitish Kumar will be elected as its leader.

This was decided at a meeting of the leaders of the four NDA constituents in Bihar--the JD(U), BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday. "The meeting will start at 12:30 pm on November 15," Nitish Kumar told reporters.

Despite the BJP emerging as the largest party in the ruling alliance with 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U), the top leadership of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emphatically endorsed Nitish Kumar to continue as the chief minister.

He was declared the ruling coalition's chief ministerial candidate much before the election process had started.

