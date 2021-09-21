Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Directs Govt Officers To Reach Office By 9 AM

Surprise checks will be conducted twice a week to keep vigil to ensure the availability of all the government officers in the offices during official hours.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi

2021-09-21T08:17:50+05:30
Harish Manav
Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 8:17 am

In order to bring discipline in the government offices, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday late night directed all the government officers/employees at state/district/tehsil/block level to reach their offices concerned by 9am and remain available for the public till the office hours in the evening.

 The Chief Minister, while stressing on the need of bringing transparency in the government offices also directed all the officers/employees deal with all the grievances of people on priority basis.

 “To ensure the availability of all the government officers/employees in the offices during official hours, Administrative Secretaries/Department Heads to conduct surprise checks twice a week to keep vigil on the employees working under them,” said CM Charanjit Channi.

 Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also asked Administrative Secretaries/Department Heads to keep a close watch on the activities/records at their offices concerned.

 

Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Congress
