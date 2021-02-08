New Hopes: India Records Lowest Covid Death Count Fourth Time In A Row

With 11,831 new infections being reported in a day, India's Covid-19 tally mounted to 1,08,38,194, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The country touched new hopes after the daily death count fell below 100 for the fourth time this month with 84 daily new fatalities.

The active caseload for the coronavirus remained below 2 lakh, while the death toll reached 1,55,080

India recorded the national Covid-19 recovery rate of 97.20 per cent with around 1,05,34,505 recoveries. While the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

At present, there are 1,48,609 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.37 per cent of the infection count, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 20,19,00,614 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to February 7, with 5,32,236 of them being tested on Sunday.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine