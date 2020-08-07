New Education Policy Lays Foundation Of New India Of 21st Century: PM Modi

The National Education Policy 2020 is set to lay foundation of a new India of 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

"So far, the education system focused on what to think; now, the new education policy is emphasising on how to think," PM Modi said addressing the ‘Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' through a video conference.

He said he was glad that NEP 2020 hasn't raised concerns of any bias.

Lot of emphasis has been laid on teachers' training in the new education policy, the PM added.

"Changing times has given rise to a new global system. A new global standard is rising. It was essential that India changed its education system as per this. Creating a 5+3+3+4 curriculum, while moving ahead from school curriculum's 10+2 structure is a step in this direction," the prime minister said.