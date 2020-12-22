New Covid Strain Not Found In India: Health Ministry

There has been a steady decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases reported in India, despite cases spiking in other parts of the world, health ministry officials said on Tuesday.

“India has reported two Covid-19 deaths per million population during the last seven days as against the global figure of 10 deaths per million population. The country has reported 124 Covid-19 cases per million population during the same time period, as against the global figure of 588,” health ministry officials said.

26 states and UTs have less than 10,000 Covid-19 active cases, officials said adding that the new mutant strain of the virus has not been detected in the country so far.

"Mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in the UK has increased the transmissibility of the infection but it isn't affecting disease severity or case fatality," officials said

(With PTI inputs)

