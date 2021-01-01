New Covid Strain: India-UK Flights To Resume From Jan 8

The flight services between India and UK that were suspended over concerns of mutant covid strain, will resume from January 8, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed on Friday.

Only 15 flights will be allowed per week till January 23, for carriers of the two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only.

"It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly," he tweeted.

@DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 1, 2021

The government had earlier banned the flight to and from the UK till December 31. Later, on Wednesday, the ban on flight operations was extended till January 7.

So far, a total of 29 people have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India so far, the Union health ministry said on .

These include the 25 cases which were announced till .

